“His lord said unto him, Well done, thou good and faithful servant: thou hast been faithful over a few things, I will make thee ruler over many things: enter thou into the joy of thy lord.” Matthew 25:21 King James Version (KJV)
ELIZABETHTON - JoAnn Campbell, age 86, of Elizabethton, Tennessee went home to be with the Lord on Monday, April 19, 2021 at the Johnson City Medical Center. JoAnn was the daughter of the late Charles Raymond Hughes and Thelma Stepp Hughes. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two sisters, Delores Craig and Jenny Lou Hopson.
JoAnn was retired as a bookkeeper for the Carter County School System and was a member of First Freewill Baptist where she played the piano for more than 50 years and served as Sunday School secretary. JoAnn was on the board of directors at Northeast Community Credit Union for 47 years and was a graduate of Elizabethton High School, Class of 1952. She then graduated with a Bachelor’s Degree in Business from ETSU. JoAnn loved to play the piano, gardening, watching sports- especially the Atlanta Braves and watching her sons and grandsons playing sports.
Those left to cherish JoAnn’s memory include her husband , James Spencer “Bo” Campbell, of the home; two daughters, Cathy Curtis and Jo Ellen Campbell, both of Elizabethton; one son, Marc Campbell and wife Laura, of Easley, SC; her grandchildren: Andy Curtis (Erica), Ryan Curtis, Hunter Pierson (Brianna), Anna Grace Campbell, Jacob Stokes and Joshua Stokes; one great granddaughter, Avery Curtis; one brother, Ted Hughes, of Johnson City; and a special friend, Carolyn Pleasant. Several nieces and nephews also survive.
A service to celebrate the life of JoAnn Campbell will be conducted at 7:00 PM on Wednesday, April 21, 2021 in the Chapel of Peace at Tetrick Funeral Home, Elizabethton with Reverend Nathan Jennings, officiating. The family will receive friends from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM in the funeral home chapel, prior to the service on Wednesday or at the residence at any time.
The graveside service will be conducted at 10:00 AM on Thursday, April 22, 2021 in the Mountain Home National Cemetery (New Annex- 215 Heroes Drive, Mountain Home, Tennessee). Active pallbearers will be selected from family and friends. Those wishing to attend the graveside service are asked to meet at the cemetery at 9:50 AM on Thursday.
Those who prefer memorials in lieu of flowers, may make donations to First Freewill Baptist Church, 706 1st Street, Elizabethton, TN 37643.
