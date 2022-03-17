JOHNSON CITY - Joann “Sissie” Avada Ginley, age 85, of Johnson City, Tennessee went to Her Heavenly Home on Monday, March 14, 2022, surrounded by her loving family at her home. Joann was born October 24, 1936 in Washington County to the late Roy and Gladys King.
She grew up in Johnson City, TN, working for Faircloth Chevrolet, Steinway, North Electric, Siemen's and Texas Instruments. When Joann was not working, she enjoyed doll making, puzzles, embroidery, cooking, shoes, flea marketing and going to the beach. Most of all, she enjoyed spending time with her family, especially the babies.
Including her parents, Joann is preceded in death by her brothers, Buford King and wife Anna, Bill King and wife Ollie, Andrew "Buddy" King, and Doug King; son-in-law, Glen Coggins; brother-in-law, Claude Orten.
Those left to cherish her memory include her husband of 70 years, Robert Ginley; daughters, Schwana Riddle and husband, Lester, and Barbara "Janie" Coggins; sister, Shelby Orten; brother, Dean King and wife Linda; sisters-in-law, Janice King and Pat King; grandchildren, Casondra France and husband Travis; Shaun Riddle and wife Bari-Ann, Gwendolyn Pugh and husband Mike, Heather Morgan, and Jonathan Coggins and partner Nikki Johnson; eleven great-grandchildren; fifteen great-great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends on Sunday, March 20, 2022 from 1:00 to 2:00pm at Monte Vista Funeral Home in the chapel. A celebration of her life will follow at 2:00pm with Pastor Lester Riddle officiating.
Joann will be laid to rest following the funeral at Monte Vista Memorial Park in the Garden of Section F.
Friend and family will serve as pallbearers.
The family would like to thank Debbie Camdel and Amedisys Hospice for their care.
