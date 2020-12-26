Joan Wright Messimer left the pain and suffering of her earthly body and transitioned to her heavenly home on December 20, 2020.
Joan was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. She loved her family and extended family fiercely and showed special acts of thoughtfulness to her family, friends, and neighbors. Jo retired after 30 years of helping children learn to read in Washington County Schools working alongside her life-long friend Helen Bowman at Jonesborough Elementary School. Jo was a member of First Christian Church where she attended the Bridgebuilder's Sunday School Class. She was a former member at Central Christian Church, Jonesborough where she taught Sunday School class for many years. Jo played the piano, sang in the church choirs, and special music groups over the years. Known as GrandJo by her only grandchild, Thomas, she loved attending his basketball games when her health permitted. Jo played basketball at Lamar High School and was named to the All- Region Team; she was a fan of the UT Lady Vols and a classy lady who enjoyed shopping - especially at Talbots, Chicos, and Topps Shoes. She was known for her delicious Rice Krispy treats, pecan pies, and love of decorating for holidays year-round. Jo had a green thumb and always had beautiful flowers surrounding her home. She had a special place in her heart for her cats.
Mrs. Messimer was preceded in death by her parents Sam and Mary Wright, her brothers - S.V. and Dick Wright, and sisters - Bessie Catherine Wright and Peggy Phillips.
Those left to cherish Jo's memory include her husband of sixty years, Emil Messimer, son - Sam Messimer and daughter-in-law Lisa, and grandson Thomas Messimer. Jo also leaves behind many nieces, nephews and special friends.
A private graveside service will be held at Monte Vista Memorial Gardens, 1900 E Oakland Ave, Johnson City, TN.
Due to the current COVID-19 regulations, our staff is committed to taking care of our guests and families that we serve. Please understand we will be following the State’s COVID guidelines. We also ask all guests and family members attending visitations and services to please bring and wear a mask.
Tetrick Funeral Services, 3001 Peoples Street, Johnson City, TN 37604 (423-610-7171)