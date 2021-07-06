The Lord bless Thee: The Lord make his face shine upon Thee: The Lord lift up his countenance upon Thee: and give you peace. Numbers 6:24-26.
Joan Smith Penland, age 87, passed away peacefully, and left to meet her Savior, beloved son and family in their home in Heaven to live forever. Joan was the daughter of the late Lacy and Beulah Wise Smith. She was a native of Dante, Virginia where she met and married her husband of 71 years, Rev. Eugene Penland. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her son, F.H. Penland and a sister, Peggy Fleenor.
Mrs. Penland leaves behind to cherish her memory her husband, Rev. Eugene Penland; her daughter, Sherry Linville and husband, Keith of Pigeon Forge, Tennessee; granddaughters, Shauna Teaster and husband, David and Heather Willis and husband, Ryan; four great-grandchildren, Ashley, Megan and Leslie Teaster and Reagan Willis all of Knoxville, TN; Other family members include a sister-in-law, Theda Brown; Aunt Lucille Bolinsky and a niece, Pippi Absher.
Joan served the Lord for many years as a pastor’s wife, teaching Sunday School, vacation Bible school, ladies ministry and singing in the choir. She was a graduate of East Tennessee State University School of Nursing and retired from Unicoi Count Memorial Hospital in Erwin, Tennessee.
The family respectfully request the honor of your presence at the Celebration of Life Service for Joan Penland to held at 7:00 PM Wednesday, July 7, 2021 in the East Chapel of Appalachian Funeral Home, 800 E. Watauga Avenue, Johnson City, TN 37601. Rev. Bryant Collins, Rev. Hobart Bradshaw and Keith Linville will officiate. The reception of friends will begin at 5:00 to 7:00 PM. Interment will be at Temple Hill Cemetery, 2529 Memorial Drive, Castlewood, Virginia. A graveside service will begin at 1:00 PM on Thursday, July 8, 2021. Active pallbearers will be Allen Fender, Keith Linville, Eddie Penland, Tom Penland, Dr. David Teaster and Ryan Willis. Honorary pallbearers are Steve Heflin, Jerry Kiser and Kelly Trent. For those attending the graveside service you are asked to meet at the cemetery by 12:50 PM.
This obituary was lovingly written by her family.
