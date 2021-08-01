Surely goodness and mercy shall follow me all the days of my life: and I will dwell in the house of the Lord forever. Psalm 23:6,
No man has ever had a better wife, mother, mother in law, grandmother, sister and Aunt.
Joan Shelton Tipton, 73 passed away Saturday, July 31, 2021 at her residence surrounded by her loving family. She was native of Erwin, Tennessee and was born on December 12, 1947 to the late Worley Shelton and Pearl Howell Shelton Edney. Her hobbies included: gardening, painting and going out to eat with some of her special friends. She especially loved her flowers and loved her family and she loved the Lord. She was a member of and attended Maranatha Tabernacle until her health declined. Joan is preceded in death by her parents; her step-father, RL Edney; father in law and mother in law, Herman and Belle Tipton; sister in law and brother in law, Ronnie and Patsy Bennett; sister in law, Hiroko Tipton;
step brother, Dennis Edney and an Aunt, Sharon McNabb.
Joan is survived by her husband and caregiver, Leon Tipton: two sons, Brent (Kim) of Lyman, SC and Chad Tipton (Amy) of Ringgold, GA; eight grandchildren, Logan, Andrew, Skyler, Kaylynn, Morgan, Tanner, Gabriel & Elijah; one great grandchild, Blakely; brother, Eddie Shelton (Wanda); niece, Mackenzie Hyder (Jordan); great niece, McKenna; step-sisters, Linda Crain (Tommy) and Sandy Branham (Tommy); brother in laws, Wayne Tipton, Franklin Tipton (Janette), Ron Tipton (Lois), Kyle Tipton (Josie); aunts, Arlene Huskins, Phyllis Harris (Doug), Gladys Johnson (Ray); A host of nieces and nephews and specials friends.
Funeral services for Joan will be conducted at 1:00 PM Wednesday, August 4, 2021 in the Maranatha Tabernacle, 300 Maranatha Lane, Unicoi, Tennessee with Pastor E.L. Wheeler officiating. The family will receive friends at the church from 11:00 AM until the service hour. Interment will follow in the Roselawn Memory Park. Pallbearers will be her loving son Chad, her grandsons, Gabriel, Elijah, Tanner and Andrew and her nephews, John Bennett and John Tipton. In lieu of flowers the family asks for those who prefer, you may make donations to the Maranatha Tabernacle building fund. The family ask that you please wear a mask and social distance
The family wishes to extend their sincere thanks to Becky Bennett, her niece and wonderful hospice nurse, Kyle & Josie Tipton, Frank & Janette Tipton and John & Lisa Tipton for your precence, your pillar of support and care during Joan’s illness. Farrell & Linda Ollis, Shirley Strache and the entire Ollis family for your presence, your love and support for our family. also the entire staff at Amedisys Hospice.
Condolences may be made online at www.wadugger.com. Woodall-Anderson and Dugger Funeral Home, 108 W. Watauga Avenue, Johnson City is serving the Tipton family. 423-928-2245