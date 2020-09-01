ELIZABETHTON - Joan P. Kyker, age 69, of Elizabethton, Tennessee was met by her Lord and Savior at Heaven’s pearly gates on Sunday, August 30, 2020 from her residence. Joan was born in Carter County to the late George Logan and Dorothy Teague Perry. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, George Logan Perry, Jr. and David Eugene Perry; a sister, Brenda Perry- Burleson; and a brother-in-law, Steve Kyker.
Joan was a loving, Christian woman, always caring, helpful and accepting of all people. She had worked as a registered nurse, having graduated in the top tenth percentile of her class and as an honor student, she also tested in the top percentile when taking her national nursing board exams. Joan served eighteen years at Carter County Memorial Hospital, was the director of nurses at Ivy Hall for nearly five years. Between the time she worked for Memorial Hospital and Ivy Hall, she worked for the Veterans Administration. Joan enjoyed painting and shopping, loved traveling, especially beach trips. She loved donating to children and spending time with family and loved the holiday season.
Those left to cherish her many wonderful memories include her husband of 50 years and 1 day, Eddie Kyker; two children, Eddie Kyker, Jr. and Robert Alan Kyker; a grandson, Robert Alan Kyker, Jr. “Bobby”; two brothers, Harry Wayne Perry and wife Etta and Kenneth James Perry; a sister, Barbara Ann Benfield and husband Keith; a brother-in-law, Reverend Steve “Stevie” Burleson; her brother and sister-in-law, Karen Booher and husband Glen and Lynn Kyker; and a special friend, Unetta Nave-Woods. Several nieces, nephews and cousins remain.
A service to celebrate Joan’s life will be conducted at 7:00 PM on Wednesday, September 2, 2020 in the Chapel of Peace at Tetrick Funeral Home, Elizabethton with Reverend Steve Burleson, officiating. The family will receive friends from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM in the funeral home chapel, prior to the service on Wednesday or at the home of Eddie Kyker at any time.
The graveside service will be conducted at 11:00 AM on Thursday, September 3, 2020 at Mountain Home National Cemetery (New Annex). Active pallbearers will be Bobby Norris, John Wilson, Steve Carr, Glen Booher, Lynn Kyker and Tony Dalton. Those wishing to attend the graveside service are asked to meet at Tetrick Funeral Home, Elizabethton at 10:00 AM on Thursday, September 3, 2020.
The family would like to thank Nina Kyker and Tony Dalton for all of their love, care and support they have shown to Joan and the family during her illness.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Carter County and Washington County are mandating that all citizens who live in or visit wear masks in public. In keeping in accordance with this mandate, all visitors to the funeral home and graveside service are required to wear a mask or facial covering. Also, social distancing recommendations must be observed.
