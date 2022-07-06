JOHNSON CITY - Joan Miller Price, 83, of Johnson City passed away at her home Monday, July 4, 2022 with her family by her side. She was a native of Tampa, Florida and a lifelong resident of Johnson City, TN. She was the daughter of the late Glenn Adois and Thelma Louise Miller. Joan was a faithful member of Southwestern Baptist Church. Having the assurance of God’s promises, Joan was able to persevere through many storms in life because she relied on her Anchor of the soul. During these times she often managed a smile and quick wit which brought much laughter and happy moments to all those around her. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and she was a woman of noble character. Her husband trusted her, and she rose up early in the morning to provide for her family. She toiled late into the evening to take care of her family. And she ministered to the poor and needy. She was strong, wise, never idle, feared the Lord and her family was blessed to call her Mom and Grandma. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Jacob Range Miller and Robert Samuel Miller. Survivors include two daughters, Debra Jane Price and Anna Katherine Price Tate; grandson, Perry Lee Tate (her pride and joy); nephews, Robert Miller and Tracy Miller; and several nieces and nephews. Joan worked alongside her father and mother at White City Laundry, a family-owned business, when she was old enough to fold clothes. She was employed at Paty Lumber Company for ten years during which she earned a degree in Education at East Tennessee State University. Later, she earned a Master’s Degree in Education while she taught elementary and middle school math. She was employed by the Johnson City School System for thirty years and she was passionate about watching her students learn. She loved her students and was often seen working after school hours teaching those who needed extra help with math. The family wishes to thank all of Joan’s care givers, including Renae Freeman, Carrie Davis, Nora Garcia, Brittany Andersen, Dena Wilson, Mary Crawford and Barbara Williams who extended to Joan all the fruits of the spirit. Their love, joy, peace, long suffering, kindness, goodness, faithfulness, gentleness and temperance were evident in their every day care, for which her daughters will be forever grateful. Many thanks to Sharon Chupa, Joan’s longtime friend, for years of ministry to Joan and her family. Sharon’s kindness and love to our mother will always be cherished. Thanks to Barbara Minor, Joan’s “WW CAB” on Sunday morning. Thanks to Windy Wells, RN, Joan’s personal nurse and friend for the past several years. And, thanks to the Ladies Sunday School class at Baptist Church for their ministry to Joan. A funeral service is scheduled for 6 pm Friday, July 8 in the sanctuary of Southwestern Baptist Church, located at 1112 Cherokee Road, Johnson City, TN. Officiating will be Pastor Greg Salyer. The family will receive friends following the service at 7 pm in the fellowship hall at Southwestern Baptist Church. The graveside committal service, conducted by Pastor David Holtsclaw, will be at 10 am on Saturday, July 9 at Monte Vista Memorial Gardens, located at 1900 East Oakland Avenue, Johnson City, TN. Joan will be interred with Homer, the love of her life. Those attending will meet at the cemetery by 9:50 am. Active pallbearers will be Jim Vaught, Scotty Sizemore, David Chupa, Logan Brown, Jacob Brown and Joan’s grandson, Perry Tate. Honorary pallbearers will be the men of the Southwestern Baptist Church. In lieu of flowers, donation may be made to the Deacon Benevolence Fund of Southwestern Baptist Church. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.tetrickfuneralhome.com. Tetrick Funeral Services 3001 Peoples Street, Johnson City, TN 37604 (423-610-7171) is honored to serve the Price family.