JOHNSON CITY - Joan Hobson Ayers, age 81, Johnson City, went to her heavenly home on Monday, October 25, 2021, while she was surrounded by her loving family. She is a daughter of the late John and Helen Burleson Hobson. Joan was a native of Bakersville, NC and lived in various states while her husband served in the military. She moved to Johnson City in 1966.
Joan was a devoted Christian. One of her favorite bible verses was Psalm 39:1. Joan had written in her bible a verse from Make Me an Instrument of Your Peace, Saint Francis Prayer: Grant that I may not so much seek to be consoled as to console; to be understood as to understand; to be loved as to love; For it is in giving that we receive; it is in pardoning that we are pardoned; and it is in dying that we are born to eternal life.
Joan was a dedicated homemaker whose life revolved around taking care of her family. She was an extremely loving wife, mother and grandmother. Joan was very interested in fashion and enjoyed modeling locally in Elizabethton. She was a fashion consultant for many years.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of sixty-three years, H. Wayne Ayers and one brother, Charles Donald Hobson.
She leaves behind to cherish her memory, two sons: Steve Ayers (Sherry) and John Ayers (Paula), all of Johnson City; five grandchildren: Austin Ayers, Eli Ayers, Johnathon Ayers, Jonathon Hubbard and Matthew Hubbard; one sister, Camille O’Neill (Tim); sister-in-law, Jean Hobson, all of Johnson City.
A private family graveside service will be held at the family cemetery.
Online condolences, photos and memories may be shared with the Ayers family at www.ledfordfuneralhomes.com
