UNICOI - Joan Elaine Moffitt, age 72, of Unicoi, TN, passed away on Thursday, November 11, 2021. She was the daughter of the late Lawrence and Roberta Cooper Sneyd. Joan enjoyed her flowers and she loved her family, especially her grandson, Braxton Scott Blevins.
Survivors include, in addition to her grandson, her husband, James Alvin Moffitt; daughter, Amy Louise Moffitt (Steven) of Unicoi; sister, Dora Elizabeth Moffitt (Brad) of Unicoi; brother, Murray Mack Sneyd also of Unicoi; several nieces and nephews and her special friends, Jan White,
Graveside services will be 3:00 PM Sunday, November 14, 2021 in the Moffitt Cemetery on Brad Moffitt Rd, Unicoi, TN. Her nephews will serve as pallbearers. Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society, www.cancer.org.
Henline-Hughes Funeral Home is assisting the Moffitt Family.