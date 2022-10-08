JONESBOROUGH - Joan Duff Henley, 89, of Jonesborough, passed away Saturday, October 8, at her residence following a lengthy illness. She was a native of Lenoir City, TN and was the daughter of the late Norman and Nora Duff.
Mrs. Henley was a graduate of Kingston High School and Knoxville Beauty College. She later attended ETSU. She was employed by Kings Beauty Salon and was also owner of Salon De Beatue. Mrs. Henley was a library aide and substitute teacher in Washington County.
She was preceded in death by a sister, Ellen Vinyard, a sister, June Wassum; brothers-in-law, Jim Vinyard, Sandy Regan, Doug, Wassum, and Oliver Lanham.
Survivors include her husband Earl F. Henley, a son Earl N. Henley (Mikki) of Jonesborough, two granddaughters; Kacey Jo Henley of the home, and Courtney Leigh Henley of the home. Also surviving are three sisters; Phyllis Lanham of Raleigh, North Carolina, Cleo Goddard (Norvin) of Huntsville, Alabama; and Rita Regan of Knoxville; a brother Doug Duff of Lenoir City, TN, and a special niece, Tania Vessels of Harvest Alabama.
The family will receive friends from 5-7 PM Monday at Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home with funeral services to follow at 7:00 PM with Minister Ben Cole officiating. Interment will be at 10:00 AM Tuesday at Monte Vista Burial Park.
Memorial donations may be made to Jonesborough Unite Methodist Church 211 West Main Street, Jonesborough, TN 37659, or your favorite charity. Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.