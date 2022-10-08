JONESBOROUGH - Joan Duff Henley, 89, of Jonesborough, passed away Saturday, October 8, at her residence following a lengthy illness. She was a native of Lenoir City, TN and was the daughter of the late Norman and Nora Duff.

Mrs. Henley was a graduate of Kingston High School and Knoxville Beauty College. She later attended ETSU. She was employed by Kings Beauty Salon and was also owner of Salon De Beatue. Mrs. Henley was a library aide and substitute teacher in Washington County.

