JOHNSON CITY - Joan Darden, 88, Johnson City, died Tuesday, June 29, 2021, at Franklin Woods Community Hospital, following a short illness.
She was born Polly Joan Harrell, on August 28, 1932, in Bulladean, NC, the 4th child of Iss and Frances Street Harrell.
Joan graduated from Science Hill High School and attended East Tennessee State University. She worked many years for Randolph Anderson at Anderson Realty. In 1973, she joined her husband Tommy in opening and operating Darden’s Clothiers, which sold finer menswear and women’s clothing. Joan loved prom season and fashion shows. She was an active member of Munsey Memorial Methodist Church and the Virgil Anderson Sunday School Class.
In addition to her parents, Joan was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas “Tommy” Malcolm Darden Sr.in 2017, brother, Henry Harrell, sisters, Florence Elrod, and Ethel Foister.
Joan is survived by her son, Dr. Thomas M. Darden Jr. and wife Carla Jones Darden of Albany, GA; grandchildren, Grace Darden, Patrick (Becca) Miller, Cole Miller, Alec Miller; sisters, Mary Lee Smith, Lena (Romley) Wallace; brothers, Bill (Jackie) Harrell, Bobby (Alice) Harrell; many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews on the Darden and Harrell sides of the family.
The funeral service will be conducted at 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, July 1, 2021 at Munsey Memorial United Methodist Church, 201 S. Roan St. Johnson City, with The Reverend Michael Lester and The Reverend Douglas Grove-DeJarnett, officiating. Interment will follow in Monte Vista Memorial Park. Active pallbearers will be Patrick Miller, Cole Miller, Alec Miller, Bill Darden, Steve Darden and Dwight Harrell. Honorary pallbearers will be Bobby Harrell, Bill Harrell, Major General Gary L. Harrell US Army (retired), Harold Dean Foister, Bob Ross.
The family will receive friends at the church prior to the service from 11:00 a.m. until the service hour.
The Darden family wishes to thank the doctors, nurses and staff of Franklin Woods Community Hospital for their great and compassionate care of Joan. Joan enjoyed her last year at Dominion Senior Living, and we are so grateful for their love and support.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Munsey Memorial United Methodist Church, PO Box 1336, Johnson City, TN 37605-1336 or to a charity of the giver’s choice.
