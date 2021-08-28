JONESBOROUGH - Joan Byrd King, age 80, Jonesborough, formerly of Erwin, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Thursday, August 26, 2021. She was a native of Erwin and a daughter of the late John L. and Velva Willis Byrd. Joan moved to Jonesborough thirty-two years ago.
Joan and her husband, James were co-owners and operators of The Elms Restaurant for more than twenty years. She was a very active member of Canah Chapel Freewill Baptist Church for many years. Joan was a member of the Ladies Auxiliary and the Ladies Fellowship Circle. Over the years, Joan taught Sunday School for various age groups. Joan loved her church and church family.
She loved animals, sewing, crocheting, quilting, canning, cooking, baking, gardening and tending flowers. Joan was a loving and dedicated wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister and friend.
In addition to her parents, Joan was preceded in death by two brothers: J.L. and Kyle Byrd; two sisters: Robbie and Doris Byrd.
Survivors include her husband of sixty years, James King; one son, Jeffrey King (Victoria), Erwin; one granddaughter, Joy King; two grandsons: Riley and E.J. White; one brother, Harold Byrd (Mae Bell), Flag Pond; two sisters: Olga Edwards and Bertha Byrd, both of Erwin; brothers-in-law: Alvin King (Jody) and Gary King (Robin); sister-in-law, Diana Byrd; many special nieces and nephews whom she loved dearly also survive.
The family will receive friends from 11:00-1:00 P.M. on Monday, August 30, 2021, in the Robert Ledford Funeral Home Chapel. Reverend Mark Simmons and Joan’s nephew, Reverend Charles D. Byrd will officiate the 1:00 P.M. service. Interment will follow in the Roselawn Memory Gardens. Family and members of Canah Chapel Freewill Baptist Church will serve as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers will be Elders of the church.
In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be made in memory of Joan to: Canah Chapel Freewill Baptist Church, Ladies Auxiliary, 704 Jonesborough Road, Erwin, TN 37650.
