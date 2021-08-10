JOHNSON CITY - Joan Blevins Campbell, age 78, of Johnson City, TN passed away Friday, August 6, 2021 at Dominion Senior Living of Johnson City. She was the daughter of the late Houston Sharp Blevins and Ruth Isabelle Greene Blevins. Joan was a beloved school teacher for over 30 years with the Elizabethton City School System. She was a member of First Baptist Church, Elizabethton, but recently had been attending Grace Fellowship Church. She enjoyed antiquing, gardening, and traveling with family and friends. In the past few years, Mrs. Campbell enjoyed spending time with her good friend Jim. They enjoyed sporting events, dinners and short day trips. Above all, Joan loved Jesus and showed His love to others.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Wayne Campbell; a special nephew, Kevin Brooks Welch; sister, Audrey Welch and brother, Wayne Blevins. Those left to cherish her memory are her two daughters, Courtney Pickel and husband Eric, of Johnson City and Marcy Buchanan and husband Jason, of Jupiter, Florida; three grandchildren, Brooks, Palmer, and Crew Buchanan; twin sister, Joyce Campbell and husband N.T., of Chattanooga; sister, Mildred Rash, of Winston-Salem, North Carolina. Mrs. Campbell was a special aunt to many nieces and nephews, who always loved visiting Aunt Joan’s home. She was also blessed with an abundance of very special friends.
A service to honor the life of Mrs. Joan Blevins Campbell will be conducted at 11:00 A.M. on Saturday, August 14, 2021 in the Sunset Chapel of Hathaway-Percy Funeral Home. Music will be under the direction of Sherry Smith. Friends may sign the guest register book on Friday, August 13, 2021 between the hours of 10:00 A.M. until 4:00 P.M. in the Sunset Chapel of Hathaway-Percy Funeral Home and the family will receive friends from 10:00 AM until 11:00 AM in the funeral home chapel prior to the service on Saturday.
The graveside service will follow the funeral service in the Caldwell Springs Baptist Church Cemetery, Elizabethton. Active pallbearers will be Eric Pickel, Jason Buchanan, Brooks Buchanan, Rodney Welch, Tom Welch, Ron Blevins, Mark Evans, Jimmy Moncrief and Dino Marletta. Honorary pallbearers are Jim Stagner, Lee Murray, Germa’n Nopo and the Elizabethton High School Class of 1960.
The family would like to extend a sincere thank you to the staff at Dominion Senior Living for their wonderful and loving care.
Those who prefer memorials in lieu of flowers may make donations to Mini Miracles Ministries (https://give.cmfi/org/donate/mini-miracles-ministries) or Camp Cilffview (http://summitlife.org/donate); both of these organizations provide camps for local kids with special needs.
