ERWIN - Jo Sherwood passed away peacefully December 6, 2021, at the age of 98. A lifelong resident of Erwin, Tennessee, Jo had a long career of musical offerings in several local church communities. This included many years as organist at First Baptist Church in Erwin where her father once pastored. She was instrumental in the specification and installation of the 1970 Op. 993 Schantz III/33 pipe organ at First Baptist, after which she and Haynes Brown performed an organ and piano concert. A reception for her retirement as church organist was held in 1989.
Jo received her Bachelor of Arts degree from East Tennessee State College. She played cello in the Johnson City Symphony during the 1960s. For decades she had been an active member of the American Guild of Organists, and was a student of Ruth Stout (First Methodist, Johnson City).
After college, Jo's work life included jobs at the U.S. Post Office in Erwin, a career in the offices of the Clinchfield Railroad, and manager of her brother Paul Sherwood's Erwin Law Office. After performing a successful solo flight in her youth, she received her private pilot's license.
In addition to her substantial musical talents, Jo had a great love for animals of all kinds, and her home was graced by many dogs and cats throughout the years. She loved the Lord with all her heart. She also loved plants and flowers, the colors pink and light blue (NOT RED!), plays on words, tea, Danish butter cookies, and anything peanut butter. Jo was a great fan of crossword and other puzzles. Even toward the end of her life when her sight was so impaired, she solved puzzle clues when someone read them to her.
Jo was preceded in death by her parents Arthur C. Sherwood and Edith (Allen) Sherwood; by her siblings James C. Sherwood, Sr., Martha (Sherwood) Marshall, Clarence (A.C.) Sherwood, Ruth (Sherwood) Norton, Edith (Sherwood) Veatch, Paul J. Sherwood, and Samuel Sherwood; and by nephews James C. Sherwood, Jr. and Robert Veatch.
Survivors include nieces and nephews: Patricia Sherwood McKinster (Martinsville VA), Sarah Sherwood Litchfield (Palmyra VA), Art Sherwood (Blowing Rock NC), Will Sherwood (Sterling MA), Jane Norton (South Haven MI), John Veatch (Barnesville GA), Robert Sherwood (Riceville TN), Thomas Sherwood (Erwin, TN), Paul L. Sherwood (Mechanicsville VA); twelve grand nieces and nephews; and their respective families.
The family greatly appreciates the loving care provided by her helpers and caregivers, including Diane Bennett, Michele Sparks, Penny Harris, Wanda Fellers, Dawn Edwards, Gina Loveless, and Joe Sparks, as well as support from neighbors and friends.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to: First Baptist Church, 200 Love St., Erwin, TN 37650; or to the charity of your choice.
Online condolences, photos, and memories may be shared with the Sherwood family at www.ledfordfuneralhomes.com
Robert Ledford Funeral Home, 720 Ohio Avenue, Erwin, is privileged to serve the Sherwood family. (423) 743-1380.