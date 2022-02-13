ELIZABETHTON - Jo Lene Julian Hughes, age 76, of Elizabethton, passed away on Saturday, February 12, 2022 at her residence. She was a daughter of the late William P. Julian and Florence D. Johnson Julian and was born in Carter County on July 11, 1945. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Patricia Ann Julian and a brother, Donnie P. Julian.
Jo Lene worked at Grady’s Dry Cleaners, Sperry and Bower’s Florist. She was an active member of East Side Freewill Baptist Church where she taught Sunday School and VBS. She worked in Children’s Church and sang in the choir. Jo Lene was a woman of strong faith and loved her family and friends. They meant the world to her. She loved fishing, gardening, canning, camping, swimming and spending time traveling with Al.
Those left to cherish her memory include her husband of fifty-five years, Al Hughes; a son, Christopher Hughes (Tammy); two granddaughters, Taylor Caitlin Hughes and Jenna McKenzie Hughes; one brother, Doren “Bud” Julian (Charlotte); two sisters, Nadine Greer (George) and Janice Julian Maines; and two special friends, Barbara Barnett of Sciotoville, OH and Jane Klingersmith of Lake Placid, FL.
A service to celebrate Jo’s life will be conducted at 7:00 PM on Wednesday, February 16, 2022 at East Side Freewill Baptist Church with Reverend Justin Deaton officiating. The family will receive friends from 5:00 PM until time of the service at the church.
The graveside service and interment will be conducted at 10:00 AM on Thursday, February 17, 2022 at the Mountain Home National Cemetery (Historic Section) with Reverend Mark Simmons officiating. Active pallbearers will be her son, Christopher Hughes, her two granddaughters, Taylor Hughes and Jenna Hughes; and her nieces, Felicia Marley, Marsha Jaynes, Katina Brickey, Tabatha Graybeal, Veronica Graybeal, Renita Bunton and Jennifer Hughes. Everyone will meet at the cemetery at 9:50 AM on Thursday.
The family would like to extend a very special thank you to Amedisys caregivers and staff for the wonderful love and care that was given to Jo Lene during her illness.
Those who prefer memorials in lieu of flowers may make donations to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK, 73123 or to the Dementia Society of America, P.O. Box 600, Doylestown, PA, 18901.
Online condolences may be shared with the family on our website, www.tetrickfuneralhome.com Tetrick Funeral Home, Elizabethton is honored to serve Hughes family. Office 423-542-2232, service information line, 423-543-4917.