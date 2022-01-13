Jo-Ann Bennett Clay
JOHNSON CITY - Jo-Ann Bennett Clay, 80, Johnson City went home to be with the Lord, Tuesday, January 11, 2022 in the Franklin Woods Community Hospital. She was a native and lifelong resident of Johnson City and was a daughter of the late Spencer and Edith Lilly Bennett. Mrs. Clay was a long-time member of Keystone Freewill Baptist Church and had also attended Berea Freewill Baptist Church. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Jack Donald Clay in 1998; two sons, Donald Lynn Clay and Mark Stephen Clay; a daughter, Ina Joan Clay Cole; five brothers, Jerry, Tim, Floyd, Steve and Spencer Bennett and a sister, Judy Hyduk.
Survivors include two daughters, Sharon Ann Laws of Johnson City and Edith Slagle of Jonesborough; a son, Spencer Lee Clay of Johnson City; a brother, Raymond Bennett; a sister, Nancy McKinney; three grandsons, Jason Barnett, Brandon Laws and Stephen Laws; five great-grandchildren, Hailey Barnett, Kiera Laws, Kalie McKinney, Lilly McInturff and Samuel Murray; also, several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services for Mrs. Clay will be conducted at 1:00 PM Monday, January 17, 2022 in the Berea Freewill Baptist Church, 2415 Sinking Creek Road, Johnson City, TN 37601 with Pastor Gary Hill officiating. The family will receive friends from 12:00 noon until the service hour. Interment will follow in the Edgefield Cemetery, Piney Flats. Pallbearers will be Spencer Clay, Jason Barnett, Brandon Laws, Stephen Laws, Jimmy Bennett and Bobby “Cowboy” Hyatt.
Condolences may be made online at www.wadugger.com. Woodall-Anderson and Dugger Funeral Home, 108 W. Watauga Avenue, Johnson City is serving the Clay family. 423-928-2245.