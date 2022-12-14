JOHNSON CITY - Jimmy R “Scotty” Scott, age 80, of Johnson City, Tennessee, passed away on December 11, 2022, at the Waters of Bristol after a lengthy illness.
He was the son of the late John F Scott and Bessie Humphrey Scott and lived in Watauga, Tennessee.
He was a proud Navy veteran. His passion was cars, especially fast cars; he loved building street rods, dirt car racing, and he was an avid NASCAR fan. He also enjoyed fishing. He was a member of Local 538 Pipefitters Union, and he was a member of New Hope Church of Christ.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Jimmy Todd Scott; grandson, Darren Scott; and several aunts and uncles.
Those left to cherish his memory include his wife, Brenda S Scott; step-children, Aaron Adams of Kingsport, Tennessee and Angel Bullins of Lewiston, Maine; sister, Wanda Jones of Elizabethton, Tennessee; grandchildren, Chantz Scott of Johnson City, Kelly Scott, Makayla Carson, and Alissa Rice of Southhaven, Mississippi, and Kayla, Maddie, Kooper, and Eli Adams of Kingsport; great-grandchildren, Kinzton, Chanselor, and Brennan Scott, Everley and Lane Carson, and Camden and Kiara Adams; nieces, Robin Bolton of Elizabethton and Rhonda Hazelwood of Johnson City and Jodye Tipton of Bristol, Tennessee.
A special thank you to everyone at The Waters for caring for Jimmy, and Avalon Hospice of Bristol.
Jimmy’s family will receive friends from 11:30 am to 1:30 pm at Morris-Baker Funeral Home on Monday, December 19, 2022. A committal service at Mountain Home National Cemetery will follow, at 2:00 pm, in the Historic side. Mr. Paul Peer will officiate, and military honors will be rendered by the Navy.