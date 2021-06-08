Jimmy Lee Roberts
Jimmy Lee Roberts, age 66, entered into a peaceful, eternal sleep on June 1st, 2021 surrounded by his wife and family.
Jimmy, son of the late William Emory Roberts and Florence “Toby” Graybeal Roberts, was born in Unicoi, TN in 1961 and resided in Gray, TN for the last 25 years. He had a strong work ethic and was a dedicated employee of American Water Heater for 49 years.
Jimmy’s family was his world, and he was very proud of all his children and grandchildren although he always hated that they were spread all over the country. He taught us how to be there for family. He was a fierce protector and could have a mean streak if you messed with his family. On the other hand, he was kind, selfless, and would give you the shirt off his back even if he did not have one to replace it. His favorite place was at the Eight Ball machine at Harrah’s Casino, although he would never tell anyone how much he won or lost.
Jimmy was the best papaw and would let his grandkids get by with anything. Each of us had our own special bond and many memories to cherish. He will be missed but we will take comfort knowing he is no longer in pain and can finally be with his daughters.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his beloved daughters: Jamie Lee and Jessica Maureena Roberts, brothers: Bill and Chris Roberts, sister: Rebecca McInturff, and special nephew: Billy Whitson.
Those left behind to cherish his memory are: wife of 25 years, Johnee’ Roberts, daughter: Brandy Pearce (husband-Charlie), sons: Joseph Basham (wife-Ashlyn), Thomas Basham, and Justin Roberts (wife-Brianna), grandchildren: Tashina Phillips (husband-Kevin), Anthony and David Parker, Dakota and Cameron Pearce, Bryson Basham, and Matthew and Adalee Roberts, great grandson: Pike Phillips, brother: Timmy Roberts, sisters: Doris Whitson (husband-Danny) and Kristy “Sugar” Hadley (husband-Dia), several nieces and nephews, and special niece: Tammy Banks and special son, Dwight Williams.
*The family wishes special thanks to his nurses in ICU at Franklin Woods Community Hospital, especially Abbi, Bryson, and Luci. There will be a Celebration of Life on June 25th at the family home. Those wishing to attend can contact the family for details.