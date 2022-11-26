JONESBOROUGH - Jimmy Lee Holtsclaw, Sr. age 82, passed away peacefully at his home in Jonesborough on Wednesday, November 23, 2022.

Jim was born on June 15, 1941, in Elk Park, North Carolina. He was the son of the late Fern Holtsclaw Hicks, late father and step-mother, James Edward Holtsclaw and Carrie Phillips Holtsclaw.

Trending Recipe Video

Recommended for you