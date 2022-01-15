Jimmy L. (Jim) White went to be with Jesus on January 7th, 2022. Jim was a born-again Christian, having been saved at the age of eight under the preaching of his dad, Rev. M. L. White. Jim was a graduate of Church Hill High School and earned his Bachelor's degree from Tusculum College. He served in the U.S. Army and retired from AmSouth Bank after 33 years of service. Jim was an active member of Trinity Baptist Church in Jonesborough. There he served in the meal’s ministry and as a church greeter and moderator. He was also a member of the Mighty Men's Sunday school class. Jim volunteered many hours as a courtesy cart driver for Johnson City Medical Center. He was an avid fan of southern gospel music. One of his favorite activities was attending gospel music concerts with his brother, Roy. Jim was preceded in death by his parents, M. L. and Ruth White of Newport, TN and his wife, Magretha White.
Left to cherish his memory are his grandson-Jacob W. Peters (Chelsea), great grandson Daniel, and great granddaughters-Juliette & Brooklynn. Also surviving are his brother-Roy White (Evelyn), special nephew-Jeff White, and special niece-Kim Coker. Thanks to the staff of Princeton Assisted Living for their care and kindness. Special thanks to his neighbors and friends for their kindness and help. At Jim's request, the body will be cremated and there will be no funeral services.
