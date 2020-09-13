GRAY - Jimmy Fred “Jim” Tester, Sr. of Gray, died Friday, September 11, 2020 at his residence. He was a native of Kingsport, son of the late Oscar Fred and Willie Edith Oliver Tester.
Jim was a veteran of Vietnam, having served in the U. S. Air Force as a Master Sergeant. He was highly decorated.
He was a member of the Boones Creek Baptist Church.
Jim loved to travel both with family, friends and even alone.
In addition to his parents, his wife Leslie Jane Simon Tester (1999) and a sister, Wanda Walters preceded him in death.
Those left to cherish his memory: children, Jimmy F. Tester, Jr. (Susana Albisu), Mike S. Tester (Melissa Tyson) and Renee’ L. Matherly (Bill); a brother, Billy Tester (Marilyn); three sisters, Pearl Greene (Homer), Peggy Minor (Stanley) and Pam Hopson: four grandchildren, Alicia, Dakota, Addie and Shane; one great grandchild, Madysen; several nieces and nephews.
The family plans to receive friends on Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at Morris-Baker Funeral Home in the Maple Room from 5:00 pm until 7:00 pm. A graveside service will be conducted on Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at 11:00 am at Washington County Memory Gardens, under the direction of Pastor Jason Royston. Military honors to be accorded by the Carter County Honor Squad and Shaw Air Force Base. Active pallbearers will be family members and Rolling Thunder. Family and friends are asked to assemble by 10:50 am at the cemetery.
Morris-Baker Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 2001 E. Oakland Avenue, Johnson City is serving the Tester family. (423) 282-1521