GRAY, TN - Jimmy D. Russell, 67, of Gray, TN went to his Heavenly home on December 25, 2020. He was born on December 30, 1952. He was the son of the late Sana Mae Crouch Russell and James Robert Russell. In addition to his parents, Jimmy was preceded in death by his grandparents Sanford and Lela Crouch and his father and mother-in-law Paul and Julia Tucker.
He attended Boones Creek High School and later went on to study @ Roane State Community College where he earned his Paramedic license.
He started his medical career at Gray Rescue Squad and then moved on to Washington County/Johnson City EMS. He worked there for 34 years, retiring in 2018. During his career he served as Sergeant, Lieutenant, and Captain touching and saving many lives in the process.
Jimmy enjoyed spending time with his family. He was constantly busy tending to his home, yard and taking care of his beloved dog “Bacon”. From buildings to crafts, he loved to work on projects with his son/best friend Travis. He was always up for the challenge; no matter how big or small. He also loved to sing and loved his church “New Life Tabernacle” where he served as the worship leader for the last 15 years.
He is survived by his loving wife Pat Russell of 48 years. His son Travis Russell (Lori), grandson Robby Russell, granddaughter Abby Baxley and great-grandson Knox Frost. His grandchildren were the light of his life. And special family friend, Janie Boggs. The Tucker family consisting of many brothers and sisters-in-law, and many nieces and nephews. He is also survived by many extended family members, church family and EMS family.
The family would like to extend a special Thank You to all of the church family at New Life Tabernacle, co-workers at WC/JC EMS, the doctors and nurses of the 2800 ICU unit of JCMC, the staff of Woodall Anderson & Dugger Funeral Home, and all friends for the calls, texts, prayers and out pouring of love.
A Celebration of Life Service will be scheduled at a later date due to Covid-19 restrictions.
Memories and condolences can be shared at www.mtnempirecbs.com. Mountain Empire Cremation and Burial Services, 125 East Jackson Blvd. Suite 3 Jonesborough TN, 37659, 423-547-0379 is honored to be serving the Russell Family. The Obituary was written in loving memory by his family.