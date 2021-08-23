I have fought a good fight, I have finished my course, I have kept the faith: Henceforth there is laid up for me a crown of righteousness, which the Lord, the righteous judge, shall give me at that day: and not to me only, but unto all them also that love his appearing. II Timothy 4:7-8
JOHNSON CITY - Jimmy C. Babb, 72, Johnson City went home to be with his Lord, Friday, August 20, 2021 at Johnson City Medical Center. He was a native of Johnson City and was the son of Nola Troxell Babb of Johnson City and the late Cecil Babb. Jimmy was a veteran having served his country in the U.S. Air Force during the Vietnam War. He was a longtime member of Happy Valley Church of Jesus Christ where he served as Office Administrator and Missions Director.
Jim’s life was a display of a servants heart. He was always reaching out to individuals less fortunate in life. Jim had a gift to listen and offer help or advice in any situation. He did not value many material possessions in life, but his family was his treasure. His greatest blessings were his granddaughters, Ashley and Courtney.
Survivors in addition to his mother include his wife, Linda Keene Babb of the home; his son, Scottie Babb and wife, Alyshia ( whom he cherished like his own daughter) of Johnson City; two sisters, Rita Greene and husband, Johnny of Murfreesboro and Judy Walker and husband, Skip of Johnson City; his granddaughters, Ashley Babb and Courtney Babb; nieces, Myra Braun and Ginger Panter; nephews, Jeremy Walker and Michael Walker; also several cousins.
Graveside services will be conducted Tuesday, August 24, 2021 at 10:30 AM at Happy Valley Memorial Park with his friend and Pastor, Donny Reagan officiating. Pallbearers will be Scott Babb, Johnny Greene, Skip Walker, J.D. Whitson, Michael Bailey, Jackie Tipton, Randy Babb and Larry Miller. Honorary pallbearers will be Calvin Ward, Lynn Dugger, Dan Dyer, Louie Blevins, Nathan Davis, Harvey Lunsford, Rocky Ward, Dallas Ornduff and Ron Dailey. For those attending this service you are asked to meet at the cemetery by 10:15 AM. Due to Covid-19, the family requests that all attending please wear a mask and practice social distancing.
Condolences may be made online at www.wadugger.com. Woodall-Anderson and Dugger Funeral Home, 108 W. Watauga Avenue, Johnson City is serving the Babb family. 423-928-2245