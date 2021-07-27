Jimmy Allen Lovelace, age 35, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, July 24, 2021. Mr. Lovelace was born in Johnson City, Tennessee and resided there his entire life. Mr. Lovelace was a graduate of Daniel Boone High School and was of the Baptist faith. He was preceded in death by his father, Benny Lovelace; step-father, Dennis Anderson and his aunt, Jackie Hampton.
Those left to cherish his memory are his mother, Kathie Anderson (Charlie) of Blountville, Tennessee; his step mother, Shirley Lovelace of Johnson City, Tennessee; uncles, Jimmie Lovelace and Marty Proffitt; sisters, Laura Rutherford (Joe) of Norton, Ohio, Sherry Arnett (Josh) of Perry, Georgia; a brother, Travis Anderson of Johnson City, Tennessee; nieces, Addison Smith, Harper Arnett and Paisley Anderson; nephews, Conley and Jett Anderson and several cousins.
A visitation will be held from 5-7 pm on Thursday, July 29, 2021 in the Chapel of East Tennessee Funeral Home, 2630 Highway 75, Blountville, Tennessee. A service will follow with Pastor Mike Able officiating. Graveside services will be held at 11:00 am on Friday, July 30, 2021 at East Tennessee Cemetery. Pallbearers will be James Dugger, Jacoby Fannon, Matt Sims, Casey Baker, Charlie Bates, and Josh Abbott.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Log Cabin Fund at Sinking Creek Baptist Church, 2313 Elizabethton Highway, Johnson City, Tennessee, 37601.
