GREENEVILLE - Jimmie Louise Dunbar, 76, of Greeneville, passed away Friday October 8, 2021 at her home.
She is survived by one son, Roger Dunbar, three daughters, Darlene “Sissy” Stanton, Connie Jo Jester, and Sheila Kay Jester, six grandchildren, Nikki Ball, Steven Dunbar, Chad Dunbar, Ronnie Joe Junior Hoggard, Trevor Jester, and Gary Garner, twenty-eight great grandchildren, one sister, Terri Lynn Hardy, and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Marvin Claude Dunbar.
Family will receive friends Saturday from 1-3 at Liberty Free Will Baptist Church with the graveside immediately following at 3pm with Pastor Kevin Brown officiating.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
Thoughts and memories may be shared with the family at www.jeffersmortuary.com. Jeffers Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of arrangements.