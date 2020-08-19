JONESBOROUGH - Jimmie Hartsell Brumit, 86, of Jonesborough, passed away Wednesday morning, August 19, 2020 at Lakebridge Healthcare in Johnson City. A native of Milligan College, son of the late Paul and Texie Street Brumit.
He owned and operated Summit Small Engine Repair in Jonesborough along with his wife Bonnie. They retired in 2016.
Jimmie proudly served in the U S Marine Corps until wounded and was discharged in 1955.
He was a member of Rich Acres Free Will Baptist Church along with his wife. They enjoyed all the activities and fellowship there.
In addition to his parents, three brothers, Johnnie, Ronald and Bobbie; three sisters, Lucille, Paulette and Yaressa; a son, Jeff Brumit all preceded him in death.
Survivors include his wife, Bonnie; daughter Debora; two sons, Michael and Gary and wife Debbie; one grandson, Adam; two great grandchildren, Harper and Wyatt; along with several special nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends on Thursday, August 20, 2020 at Morris-Baker Funeral Home from 4:00 pm until 7:00 pm in the Dogwood Chapel. A funeral service is to follow at 7:00 pm under the direction of Rev. Brett Jones. A committal service is scheduled for Friday, August 21, 2020 at 11:00 am at Mountain Home National Cemetery. Active pallbearers will be selected from family and friends. Those wishing to attend are asked to assemble at the Annex section of the cemetery by 10:50 am.
Memorials may be made to the Rich Acres Free Will Baptist Church, 1245 King Springs Road, Johnson City, TN 37601.
