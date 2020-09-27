ELIZABETHTON - Jimmie Gale Thomas, 85, Elizabethton, passed away Saturday, September 26, 2020 at his residence. A native of Buchanan, West Virginia, he was a son of the late Albert Gordon & Eva Sines Thomas. He had lived in Tennessee since 1978. Mr. Thomas served in the United States Air Force during the Korean Conflict, stationed in Germany He was a retired Supervisor at Alemite Corporation, Johnson City. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife: Esther Rose Fick Thomas, April 27, 2017, by a grandson: Shane Thomas Smith, two sisters: Judy Eubank and Alberta Fitzgerald and two brothers: John Thomas and Jerry Thomas. He was a member of Reedemer Lutheran Church.
Survivors include his children: Karen Smith, David Thomas & Terri Williams. His Grandchildren: Melissa Tanner, Samantha Thomas, Krista Hess, Christopher Williams, Ashely Smith, Seth Ketron, Luke Thomas and Heather Smith. His Great Grandchildren: Tanner Thomas, Diana Tanner, Braxden Hess, Blakely Hess and Sybil Williams. His Sister: Ida Mae Tenney. His special friend: Eidilia Thomas. Several nieces & nephews.
Funeral Services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Tuesday, September 29, 2020 in Memorial Funeral Chapel with the Pastor Gerald Casson, Officiating. Entombment will follow in the Mausoleum of Peace, Happy Valley Memorial Park. Pallbearers will be selected from family and friends. The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m. Tuesday prior to the service. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, everyone is required to wear a mask and practice social distancing. The family would like to express a special “Thank You” to the Staff of Amedisys Hospice. Condolences may be sent to the family at our web-site www.memorialfcelizabethton.com.
