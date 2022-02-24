JONESBOROUGH - Jimmie C. Crum, 85, of Jonesborough formerly of the South-Central Community passed away Tuesday February 22, 2022 at home surrounded by family.
Jimmie was the owner of East Tennessee trike Motorcycle Company and was a Korean War veteran.
He is survived by life partner, Kathy Street and her sons Kevin and Preston Street; brother, Billy Crum; and nephews Billy Wayne and Johnny Crum.
He is preceded in death by mother, Maude Moore Crum and wife, Mary Katherine Gourley Crum.
Visitation will be held from 5-7 pm Saturday, February 26, 2022 at Kiser Rose Hill Funeral with funeral service to follow in the chapel of Kiser Rose Hill Funeral Home with Rev. Brian Brown officiating. Interment will be held at 2pm Sunday, February 27, 2022 at Philadelphia Cemetery. Friends are at the meet at the cemetery at 1:45 pm for graveside services.
Pallbearers will be Jerry Lyod, Jack Osborne, Kevin Street, Preston Street, Billy Crum, Guy Lee Brown, and junior Watts.
Honorary Pallbearers will be Ken Moore, Jerry Scalf, and Jerry Moore.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to Avalon Hospice and the Veteran’s Admiration.
