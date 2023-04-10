JOHNSON CITY - Jewell Vaught Collins, 88, Johnson City, went to be with her Lord and Savior, Friday, April 7, 2023, at the Johnson City Medical Center.
Jewell was born September 14, 1934, and was a native and lifelong resident of Johnson City. She was a daughter of the late Alvin C. and Tishia Howard Vaught.
Jewell was an accomplished seamstress and enjoyed working in her yard. She was an active member of Antioch Baptist Church in Johnson City, where she served in various capacities over the years.
In addition to her parents Jewell was preceded in death by her husband, Freddie C. Collins.
Those left to cherish her memory are her brother, David H. Vaught and his wife Trula, and several nieces and nephews.
As per her final wishes, a graveside service will be held Wednesday, April 12, 2023, at 1:00 P.M. in the Mausoleum Chapel of Washington County Memory Gardens with Pastor Pete Tackett, officiating. Active pallbearers will be chosen from family and friends.
In-lieu-of flowers donations can be made to the Antioch Baptist Church (1014 Antioch Rd. Johnson City, TN 37604) building fund, library fund or any other organization of their choice.
The family would like to express their heartfelt gratitude for the prayers, calls, and visits from so many during this difficult time. A special thank you for the wonderful care given by the nursing staff at the Johnson City Medical Center and her hospice nurses.
Memories and condolences may be shared at www.tetrickfuneralhome.com. Tetrick Funeral Services, 3001 Peoples Street, Johnson City, TN 37604, is honored to serve the Collins family. (423) 610-7171.