JOHNSON CITY - Jewell E. “Buck” Hamilton, Jr., 85, Johnson City, passed away, joining his Savior, Jesus, on Sunday, August 28, 2022, at Johnson City Medical Center.
Buck was born in Deepwater, MO to the late Nonna Alice and Jewell Hamilton, Sr.
JOHNSON CITY - Jewell E. “Buck” Hamilton, Jr., 85, Johnson City, passed away, joining his Savior, Jesus, on Sunday, August 28, 2022, at Johnson City Medical Center.
Buck was born in Deepwater, MO to the late Nonna Alice and Jewell Hamilton, Sr.
He is survived by: his wife of 64 years, Betty F. Hamilton; children, Roy and Sherry Hamilton, of Johnson City, Bonnie and Michael Rogers, of Linwood, NC, Will and Sandy Hamilton, of Clinton, MO, and Teresa and Brad Grecco, of Ft. Collins, CO; grandchildren, Rebecca Whittaker, Geoffrey Hamilton and his wife Julie, Bethany Rogers, Alex Hamilton and his wife Jodee, Andy Hamilton, Phillip Hamilton and his wife Nicholle, Brianna Rogers, Allison Hamilton and Reagan Grecco; great grandchildren, Izabella Valdez, Kylie Hamilton, Danielle Hamilton, Braydon Rogers, Benjamin Hamilton, Ellie Hamilton, Lilly Hamilton, Piper Hamilton, Leland Hamilton, Carolyn Hamilton, Willow Hamilton and Saylor Hamilton.
Buck began working in the family coal pit at age eight. He continued to work in rock, quarry, drilling and heavy equipment until his retirement at age 72.
In his younger years, he enjoyed bowling. He always supported the Kansas City Royals and Kansas City Chiefs.
Buck’s faith was a central part of his life. He was ordained a Deacon of the Deepwater Baptist Church on November 13, 1972. He served in the prison ministry, as a Sunday School teacher, and in any capacity as needed. He was ordained as a minister at Park Chapel Baptist Church in Clinton, MO on April 13, 1976. He not only served as pastor, but also as a lay minister for rural churches.
Buck and Betty moved to Johnson City in November of 2013. He and Betty transferred their membership to Oakland Avenue Baptist Church in 2014. Buck and Betty are thankful for all the friends and support in Johnson City and Missouri.
The family of Buck Hamilton will receive friends from 5 PM until 6 PM Friday, September 2, 2022, at Oakland Avenue Baptist Church. A memorial service will follow at 6 PM.
In lieu of flowers, a charitable contribution may be made to Oakland Avenue Baptist Church Youth Group, 2823 E. Oakland Ave., Johnson City, TN 37601.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the Hamilton family via www.morrisbaker.com. Morris-Baker Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 2001 E. Oakland Ave., Johnson City, is serving the Hamilton family. (423) 282-1521
Sign up to receive news and updates from this site directly to your desktop.
Click on the bell icon to manage your notifications at any time.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.