Jewel Trivett Nunley was called to heaven May 7, 2022. Jewel was born to Vana McGuire Trivett and John Trivett in Beech Mountain, North Carolina.
She married her school sweetheart, William R. Nunley (Bill) in 1955. She began her career while raising her family by selling encyclopedias and taking interior design courses. Her interest in interior design sparked her entrepreneurial spirit and she, along with her husband Bill, parlayed their combined talents into a successful furniture and appliance business that served the community for many years.
Jewel was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Bill, and son, Anthony (Tony). She was also predeceased by her brothers Pat, Clarence and Vernon and sisters, Wilma, Lenos and Georgia.
Those left to cherish her memory and light of her immense love include three daughters, Diana, Delilah and Deborah and sons-in-law Wayne Bartley and Ed Gorman; four grandchildren, Brooks, Stuart and wife Emily, Nicholas and Myranda. Beloved siblings Judy Lynn (Johnny) and Clark Trivett (Judy), sisters-in-law Mary Jane Hart, Nola Gay Trivett, and Elizabeth Nunley and brother-in-law Jerry Baird survive. Several nieces and nephews also survive.
Special thanks to Dr. Robert Walter and Dr. Ryan Hackett for their kindness, care and support through the years.
Funeral services are private, but an open visitation will be held at Tetrick Riverside Chapel for those who wish to pay their condolences on Thursday, May 12, 2022 from 9:00 AM until 4:00 PM.
Words of comfort can be sent to the family through our website, www.tetrickfuneralhome.com. Tetrick Funeral Home-Riverside Chapel, 211 North Riverside, Elizabethton, TN 37643 (423) 542-2232 is honored to serve the family of Jewel Trivett Nunley.