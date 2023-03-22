JOHNSON CITY - Jewel Fern Baird Shipley, 80, Johnson City, died Sunday, March 19, 2023, at her residence, following a lengthy illness.

Jewel was a native of Watauga County, NC, and lived most of her life in Johnson City. She was a daughter of the late Henry Clay and Georgia Cleota Snyder Baird.

Sign up to Johnson City Press Today!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Johnson City Press app today.


Tags

Recommended for you