Jeter Land Collins, 82, passed away Sunday, June 13, 2021, at Lakebridge Health Care Center.
Jeter was preceded in death by: her parents, Ted E. and Inez Hooton Land; and one son, Lattie Collins III.
Survivors include: her husband of 61 years, Lattie Collins; one son, Ted Collins; and one granddaughter, Hannah Jeter Collins.
A service of remembrance will be held at a later date.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the Collins family via www.morrisbaker.com.
Morris-Baker Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 2001 E. Oakland Ave., Johnson City, is serving the Collins family. (423) 282-1521