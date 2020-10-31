ERWIN - Jessie Nuell Loyd Shelton, age 91, of Erwin, passed away on Friday, October 30, 2020 at Christian Care of Erwin. A native of Erwin, Jessie was the youngest daughter of the late Lattie and Kitty Morrow Loyd and was the last remaining sibling. Mrs. Shelton was a member of Chestoa Baptist Church since 1967 and was proudly one of their longest serving members. In addition to her parents, Jessie is preceded in death by first husband and the father of her children, Claude Shelton, Sr., second husband, Dwight O. Shelton, daughter, Sherry LaDonnia Tilson, brothers, George, Fred, Gleason, Guy, Roscoe, and Vaugh Loyd, and also by her sisters, McCella North, Nettie Gillis, and Mary Lee Guinn.
Jessie Shelton leaves behind to cherish her memory: Children: Diann Hensley and husband, Gerald of Erwin, TN, Claude “Bugs” Shelton, Jr. and wife, Diane of Jonesborough, TN, Deborah Christian and husband, Wade of The Villages, FL; Son-in-law: Jim Tilson of Erwin, TN; Grandchildren: Tammy Callahan and husband, Jeff, Regan Tilson and wife, Donna, Cynthia Hall and husband, Randy, John Hensley and wife, LeeAnn, Tim Hensley and wife, Robin, Anthony Shelton, Deanna Ward, Wendy McPherson and husband, Chris, Susan Highfill and husband, Jason; Great Grandchildren: Caleb, Caylee, Gracie, and Sherry Gabriela Tilson, Josh and Jared Hall, Hunter and Anniston Hensley, Zackery Miller, Addison Ward, Bryce and Noah Batey,
Gabriel and Lillian Barfield, Blayne and Jaxon Highfill; Great Great Grandson: Carson Tilson;
Sister-in-law: Dolly Hardin; Thelma Loyd; Several Nieces and Nephews also survive.
The family will hold a private funeral service at Chestoa Baptist Church with Rev. Kevin Laws officiating. Musical selections will be provided by Mary Bailey, Tommy Franklin, and Diane C. Shelton. A graveside committal service will be held for family and friends on Tuesday, November 3, 2020 at Evergreen Cemetery Mausoleum Portico at 2:00 PM. Those who wish to attend will meet at Evergreen Cemetery by 1:50 PM.
The family respectfully requests that anyone attending services please wear a mask or face covering and observe all social distancing guidelines.
Condolences and memories may be shared with the family and viewed at www.valleyfuneralhome.net or on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/ValleyFuneralHomeErwin. These arrangements are made especially for the family and friends Jessie Nuell Loyd Shelton through Valley Funeral Home, 1085 N. Main Ave., Erwin, 423-743-9187.