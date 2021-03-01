ERWIN - Jessie Moore Taylor, age 90, of Erwin, passed away on Saturday, February 27 2021, at Johnson City Medical Center. A native of Erwin, Jessie is a daughter of the late William Harold and Pauline (Runion) Moore. She was a member of Ninth Street Baptist Church, where she helped with meals and assisted in hospitality. She enjoyed bowling and was bred to cook, shop and go. In addition to her parents, Jessie is preceded in death by sisters: Betty Salts and Phyllis Peterson and brother, Bobby Moore.
Jessie Moore Taylor leaves behind to cherish her memory: Daughters: Carolyn Duke, Judy Bolton and husband, Edward, Janice Harrison and husband, Robert; Grandchildren: Shannon Hensley and husband, Charles; Thomas Phillips, Laurel Harrison, Melissa Johnston, Kristen Piraquive Great-granddaughter: Kynzi Hensley.
The family respectfully requests the honor of your presence as we offer tribute and remember the life of Jessie Moore Taylor in a committal service to be held at 2:00 pm on Wednesday, March 3, 2021in the mausoleum at Evergreen Cemetery. Pastor Carl Connelly will officiate. Those attending should meet at the Evergreen Cemetery Mausoleum by 1:50 pm for the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made in Jessie’s name to Ninth Street Baptist Church, 310 9th Street, Erwin, TN 37650, or to the charity of your choice.
Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, we respectfully request that anyone attending services please wear a mask or face covering at all times and observe all social distancing guidelines.
Condolences and memories may be shared with the family and viewed at www.valleyfuneralhome.net or on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/ValleyFuneralHomeErwin.