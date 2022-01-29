JOHNSON CITY - Jessica Marie Adkins, age 39, Johnson City, passed away on Friday, January 7, 2022, at her residence. She lived most of her life in Johnson City.
Jessica attended Tri-City Worship Church. She was formerly employed as a Telemarketer at ACT. Jessica loved her children, her dog, traveling and spending time outdoors.
Survivors include her father and stepmother, Kenneth and Linda Adkins; mother, Barbara Jo Mills; grandfather, Hoover Wilson; her two children: Sean Brian Blaine and Katy Kay Laree Adkins; husband, Ronnie Clawson; half-brothers and half-sisters: Jo-Lynn Adkins Williams (Robert), Kenny Adkins, Jeanene Steadman, Joshua Adkins, Daniel Coggins and Michelle Lorence; several nieces and nephews also survive.
The family will receive friends from 6:00-7:00 p.m. on Thursday, February 3, 2022, at the Robert Ledford Funeral Home Chapel. A memorial service will follow at 7:00 p.m.
Online condolences, photos and memories may be shared with the Adkins family at www.ledfordfuneralhomes.com
Robert Ledford Funeral Home, 720 Ohio Avenue, Erwin, is privileged to serve the Adkins family. (423) 743-1380.