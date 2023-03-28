GRAY - Jesse M. Robinson, a beloved son, brother, and friend, passed away on March 25, 2023, in Gray, Tennessee, at the age of 29. Born on September 29, 1993, in Johnson City, Tennessee, Jesse was the cherished son of Rick Robinson and Joann Morrison and the loving brother of Shauna Morrison.

He was a proud graduate of Daniel Boone High School in 2012, and he was an avid Virginia Tech fan. He lived in Johnson City, TN, and Kernsville, NC most of his life.

