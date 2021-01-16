ELIZABETHTON - Jesse “Jay” Robbins, age 79, of Elizabethton, Tennessee passed away peacefully with family at the bedside on Friday, January 15, 2021 from heart disease. Jay was born on January 2, 1942 in New Brunswick, NJ to the late Melvin H. Robbins and Mickey Coursey.
Jay was a veteran who served in the Navy from 1959- 1962. He was the Owner of Robbins Direct Marketing for 35 years. He was a member of Elizabethton Kiwanis Club. Jay married the love of his life Susanne McKinney Robbins on August 26, 1978.
Those left to cherish his memory include his wife of 42 years, Susanne Robbins; sons, Rick Robbins and Todd Robbins (Stephanie) all of New Jersey; grandchildren, Amanda Robbins, Erik Robbins, Lauren Robbins and Matthew Robbins all of New Jersey; step brothers, Robert Coursey of Alabama and Michael Coursey of New Jersey; brother and sister in law, Danny and Kathy McKinney Smith of Elizabethton; nieces and nephews, Olivia Coursey of New Jersey, Justin (Kerry) Smith, Tracey (Justin) Collake all of Elizabethton; great nieces and nephews, Holsten and Sabrah Smith, Harper and Knox Collake of Elizabethton.
Friends may visit Tetrick Funeral Home of Elizabethton on Tuesday, January 19, 2021 between 12:00 pm and 4:00 pm to pay their respects and sign the guest book.
A graveside service to celebrate the life of Jesse “Jay” Robbins will be conducted at 1:00 PM on Wednesday, January 20, 2021 at Happy Valley Memorial Park with Mr. Michael Koruschak, minister officiating. Active pallbearers will be Justin Smith, Justin Collake, Michael McKinney, Alex Payne, Erik Robbins and Matthew Robbins. Honorary pallbearers will be Frank Newman, Gene Rainbolt, Rick Galagher and members of Kiwanis Club. Everyone will meet at the cemetery at 12:50 pm on Wednesday.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to The Elizabethton Kiwanis Club, PO Box 401
Elizabethton, TN 37644.
The family like to offer a special thanks to the nurses, doctors, staff and hospice at JCMC 5200.
