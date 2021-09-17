JONESBOROUGH - Jess “Bud” Gray, 82, of Jonesborough passed away Thursday, September 16, 2021, at his residence.
Jess was a lifelong resident of Washington County. He was the son of the late Cecil and Verna Wheelock Gray.
Jess was a veteran of the US Army.
He worked for several years at Burlington Industries as a machine mechanic.
Jess was a member of Keystone Freewill Baptist Church where he severed as a deacon for several years. He also attended Pentecost Freewill Baptist Church in Kingsport.
He coached baseball for years in Jonesborough. He enjoyed taking care of his yard.
In addition to his parents, Jess was preceded in death by his wife, Betty Ann Gray; daughter, Lora Ann Garland; two brothers and two sisters.
Survivors include one son, David D. Gray; one daughter, Kathy Royston and her husband Tim; two sisters, Delores Huffine and Kathleen Edwards; five grandchildren, Brittney Thigpin, Austin Gray, Kayla Royston, Ashley Garland and Josh Garland.
The family of Jess “Bud” Gray will receive friends from 3 to 4 pm Sunday, September 19, 2021, at Tetrick Funeral Services. The funeral service will follow at 4 pm with Rev. Eddie McAmis and Rev. Bill Greer officiating. The graveside committal service will be conducted at 10 am Wednesday, September 22, 2021, in the Washington County Memory Gardens. Active pallbearers will be selected from family and friends. Ministers, family and friends are requested to meet at the cemetery by 9:50 am Wednesday.
Memories and condolences may be shared at www.tetrickfuneralhome.com. Tetrick Funeral Services, 3001 Peoples Street, Johnson City, TN 37604, is honored to serve the Gray family. (423) 610-7171