JOHNSON CITY - Jerry S. Webb, 83, of Johnson City, Tennessee, passed away at his home on October 4, 2022. Jerry was born in Johnson City to the late Delmar Leroy Webb, Sr. and Margaret Shannon Webb.

Jerry was a native of Johnson City and lived in the area all his life. He was a 1957 graduate of Science Hill High School and then gained his bachelor’s degree from ETSU. He was the Senior Planner for the State of Tennessee and was a member of the planning commission. Jerry loved photography, cameras, and convertibles, but most of all he loved quality spending time with his friends.

