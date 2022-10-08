JOHNSON CITY - Jerry S. Webb, 83, of Johnson City, Tennessee, passed away at his home on October 4, 2022. Jerry was born in Johnson City to the late Delmar Leroy Webb, Sr. and Margaret Shannon Webb.
Jerry was a native of Johnson City and lived in the area all his life. He was a 1957 graduate of Science Hill High School and then gained his bachelor’s degree from ETSU. He was the Senior Planner for the State of Tennessee and was a member of the planning commission. Jerry loved photography, cameras, and convertibles, but most of all he loved quality spending time with his friends.
In addition to his parents, Jerry was preceded in death by a brother, Buddy Webb.
Those left to cherish Jerry’s memory include his nephew, Del Webb; one sister-in-law; as well as several cousins and friends.
The family will be honoring Jerry with a celebration of his life on Wednesday, October 12, 2022, from 2-4:00 PM, at Snyder’s Memorial Gardens, 5913 Kingsport Hwy, Gray, TN 37615, which is 0.6 miles on the left past Ken’s Cycle Center coming from Johnson City. Attendees are asked to please bring your favorite story about Jerry to share.
In lieu of flowers the family requests for you to do a random act of kindness or to make a donation to your favorite charity. That is what Jerry would have wanted.