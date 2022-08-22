UNICOI - Jerry Wayne Vance, age 69, Unicoi, passed away on Saturday, August 20, 2022, at the Johnson City Medical Center. He was a lifelong resident of Unicoi County and son of the late Earl and Evelyn Garrett Vance.
Jerry was a very hard-working business owner. He owned and operated Jerry’s Market, Maple Grove Restaurant, Maple Grove Wine and Liquor, two car washes with locations in Unicoi and downtown Erwin. Jerry attended Marbleton Freewill Baptist Church.
Jerry enjoyed riding horses, riding his Harley Motorcycles and he loved going on family vacations. He traveled with his family to Jackson Hole, Wyoming, Sturgis, and many other wonderful places. Jerry loved his family and friends dearly. He had such a generous heart and gentle spirit.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by both his sons: Chad Vance on January 2, 2017, and Luc Vance on December 16, 2019; his two brothers: Gary Vance and Roy Vance; two sisters: Doris Jones and Wanda Campbell.
He leaves behind to cherish many wonderful memories, his loving wife of forty-eight years, Wanda McInturff Vance; five grandchildren: Haylee Vance, Hayden Vance, Addison Vance, Piper Vance, and Ben Williams; two sisters: Nancy Myers, Winston Salem, NC and Sherry Pilkington, Johnson City; brothers-in-law: Rick McInturff and C.J. Campbell; sisters-in-law: Lauri Vance, Sharon Gardener, Connie Booth, and Teresa Thomas; numerous nieces and nephews also survive.
Jerry’s family will receive friends on Friday, August 26, 2022, from 5:00-7:00 p.m. at the Unicoi Funeral Home Chapel. Reverend Tim Broyles will officiate the 7:00 p.m. service. Music will be provided by Tina Edney. Committal will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday in Roselawn Memory Gardens. Active pallbearers will be Scott Higgins, Terry Powers, Justin Booth, Allen Vance, Drew Edney, and David Yother. Honorary pallbearers will be Kinney Ray, Mark Paul, Donnie Hensley, Ryan Cradic and Amit Patel. Everyone is asked to meet at the funeral home by 10:30 a.m. on Saturday to go in procession to the cemetery.
Flowers will be accepted or those wishing may make donations in memory of Jerry to: www.kidneyfund.org