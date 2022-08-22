UNICOI - Jerry Wayne Vance, age 69, Unicoi, passed away on Saturday, August 20, 2022, at the Johnson City Medical Center. He was a lifelong resident of Unicoi County and son of the late Earl and Evelyn Garrett Vance.

Jerry was a very hard-working business owner. He owned and operated Jerry’s Market, Maple Grove Restaurant, Maple Grove Wine and Liquor, two car washes with locations in Unicoi and downtown Erwin. Jerry attended Marbleton Freewill Baptist Church.

