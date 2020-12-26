JOHNSON CITY - Loving father and Papa, Jerry Wayne Oaks Sr, 82, of Johnson City, passed away on December 23rd, the evening of his birthday, at Johnson City Medical Center.
Born December 23, 1938 in Johnson City to Dorothy and Lonnie Oaks Sr., Jerry served his country for 8 years in the United States Army Reserves from 1955-1963 and became a carpenter by trade after his time in service. Jerry married his wife, Julie, in April of 1970 and loved her faithfully until her passing in 2016. Together, they are survived by 3 children; Nicole Martin of Johnson City and husband John, Nick Oaks of Johnson City and wife April, and Chris Oaks of Clovis, New Mexico and wife Megan, and 7 grandchildren; Topher Oaks, Cannon Oaks, Mela Oaks, Elijah Oaks, Dean Martin, Abigail Oaks, and Cole Martin. Jerry was a member of Boones Creek Baptist Church.
Along with his children and grandchildren, Jerry is survived by siblings Betty Fernandez (Sam), Kathy Feininger (Dave), Lonnie Oaks, Jr. (Sharon) and two older children from a previous marriage, Jerry Oaks Jr. and Sherry Oaks. He is preceded in death by his parents, sister Shirley Gulick, sister Edith Novak and his loving wife Julie Oaks.
The graveside service will be held on Tuesday, December 29 at 11:00am at Fairview Cemetery. The family requires any attendees to wear a face mask or covering and practice social distancing.
Condolences may be sent to the Oaks family online at www.dillow-taylor.com.
