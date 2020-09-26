JOHNSON CITY - Jerry Wayne “John” Miller, age 58, of Johnson City, passed away Monday, September 1, 2020, following a brief illness.
John was born and raised in Carter County, Tennessee, and was a son of the late Chester Allen Miller and Elizabeth Ann Whitehead Miller. He attended Central Elementary School and Happy Valley High School. He was preceded in death by his sister, Brenda Miller Hicks.
John loved to be outdoors working in the yard, camping, walking his dog Charlie, and watching Nascar with his best friend, Eddie Hicks.
Survivors include his brother, Robert Miller of Johnson City; his son, Jeremy Wayne Miller of Ohio; his aunt, JoAnn Williams of Johnson City; and several nieces and nephews.
A special thank you to his many, many friends who stood by his side throughout the good times and bad times.
A private service will be held at a later date.
Those who wish may send donations to Morris Baker Funeral Home in Johnson City, Tennessee.
