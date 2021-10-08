ELIZABETHTON - Jerry Wayne Jamison, age 74, of Elizabethton, Tennessee went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, October 7, 2021 from the Hillview Health Center of Elizabethton. Jerry was born in Elizabethton to the late John West Jamison and Stella Grace Boyd Jamison. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by an infant brother, Glen Jamison.
Jerry retired from Citrus High School in Inverness, Florida as an educator and was a United States Air Force veteran, having served in the Vietnam War. He was a member of Elizabethton Church of Christ and enjoyed watching football, basketball and baseball and loved nature, hiking and being outdoors.
Those left to cherish his memory include two sisters, Kay Elliott and Janice Jamison both of Elizabethton; two brothers, Ray Jamison of Elizabethton and Norman Jamison of Columbia, SC. Several nieces and nephews also survive.
A service to honor the life of Jerry Wayne Jamison will be conducted at 2:00 PM on Tuesday, October 12, 2021 in the Riverside Chapel of Tetrick Funeral Home Elizabethton with Mr. Todd Houston, Minister and Mr. Eddie Craft, Minister officiating. The family will receive friends from 1:00 PM until 2:00 PM in the funeral home chapel prior to the service on Tuesday.
The graveside service will follow at Happy Valley Memorial Park. Active pallbearers will be selected from family and friends.
Those who prefer memorials in lieu of flowers may donations to Elizabethton Church of Christ, 137 East C Street, Elizabethton, TN 37643 in honor of Jerry Jamison.
