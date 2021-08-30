JOHNSON CITY - Jerry Wayne Hilbert, Sr., age 76, of Johnson City, Tennessee, went Home to be with Jesus, on Friday, August 27, 2021, at Johnson City Medical Center.
He was a native and longtime resident of Johnson City. He was born on April 23, 1945, to the late Arcie Hilbert and Margaret Josephine Flaherty Hilbert.
Jerry was a proud Army Veteran. Following his service, he worked for Pepsi Co. in Johnson City for over 40 years. He was also a chaplain at Franklin Woods Community Hospital. In his free time, he enjoyed trout fishing and deer hunting.
Jerry was a member of Walnut Christian Church.
In addition to his parents, Jerry was preceded in death by his wife of 45 years, Hazel, in 2009; and his sister, Pat Wilson.
Those left to cherish his memory include his son, Jerry Hilbert Jr.; daughter, Ginger (and David) Durbin; grandchildren, Amber Oxendine, Brittany Hughes, Austin Durbin, and Dalton Durbin; and great-grandson, Tristin Oxendine.
Jerry’s family will receive friends on Wednesday, September 1, 2021, from 5:00-7:00 pm at Morris-Baker Funeral Home. A funeral will follow the visitation, beginning at 7:00 pm, under the direction of Pastor Dean Presnell. A committal service will be held on Thursday, September 2, 2021, at 10:00 am at Washington County Memory Gardens, under the portico to the mausoleum. Those attending are asked to assemble at the cemetery by 9:50 am.
Pallbearers will include: Russell Hughes, TJ Oxendine, Austin Durbin, Dalton Durbin, Bob McInturff, and Herbie Durbin. Honorary pallbearers will include: Arthur Buck, Gary Moody I, John Harkleroad, Gary Jenkins, James Durbin, Larry Farmer, Randy Eller, and Dale Honeycutt.
Morris-Baker Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 2001 Oakland Avenue, Johnson City, is serving the Hilbert family. (423) 282-1521