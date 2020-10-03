Jerry Wayne Davis, 84 of Johnson City, TN passed away peacefully Sunday, September 27, 2020 at the Johnson City Medical Center in Johnson City, TN.
Jerry was born on January 14, 1936 in Johnson City to William Edison and Opal Sykes Davis.
He graduated from Science Hill High School in 1954. After graduation he moved to Washington, D.C. where he ended up meeting his wife of over 62 years before coming back to Johnson City to start and raise a family.
On July 7, 1958 Jerry accepted a position at the Johnson City Power Board where he worked until April 8, 2020. During his sixty-one years and nine months of service with the Johnson City Power Board, Johnson City Energy Authority and BrightRidge, he served as Engineering Helper, Groundman, Groundman Operator, Underground Cable Splicer, Lead Underground Cable Splicer and Underground Distribution Supervisor.
He was a member of Central Baptist Church his entire life. He was an active member of the church and worked many years with various groups especially the youth groups while his children were active.
He was a devoted husband, Father and Grandfather who will be deeply missed by his family and friends.
In addition to his parents and wife, Phyllis, Jerry was also preceded in death by his sisters Agnes Turner and Vera Davis, brothers Fred and Joseph and grandson Matthew Cannon.
He is survived by his daughter Becky Reece (Fred), sons Robert W. (Joni), and Richard A. (Mary Ann), all of Johnson City. One grandson, several nieces and nephews.
A special thank you is in order to all the staff of Modern Caregivers of Piney Flats, especially Sheila Sigmon. They are a special group of people that ensured our father was well taken care of in his last days. There was a never a need that did not get met or detail that was left out in caring for him. He enjoyed his time with each of the caregivers and they all became like son or daughter to him. It cannot be expressed how he felt for them.
A private ceremony will be held for the family with inurnment at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Modern Caregivers, 5493 US-11E, Piney Flats, TN 37686.
Memories and condolences may be shared via www.morrisbaker.com.
Morris-Baker Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 2001 E. Oakland Avenue, Johnson City is serving the family. 423-282-1521.