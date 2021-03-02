WATAUGA, TN - Jerry Thomas Vanhoy, age 81, of Watauga, Tennessee went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, February 28, 2021 from the Johnson City Medical Center. Jerry was born July 9, 1939 to the late Reverend Charles and Alma Vest Vanhoy. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Sherrill Vanhoy, Robert Vanhoy and Roger Vanhoy; a sister, Evelyn “Sissy” Vanhoy Gregg; a niece, Sherry Vanhoy Humphries; and his father-in-law, Howell Rasnick.
Jerry retired from East Tennessee State University after serving 29 years as the Physical Plant Coordinator. Jerry was known for his hard work. The John Clack-Jerry Vanhoy Chiller Plant on the East Tennessee State University Campus was named in dedication to his faithful service. He was a member of First Free Will Baptist Church where he had served as a deacon.
Those left to cherish his many wonderful memories include his loving wife of 34 years, Susan Rasnick Vanhoy, of the home; his children: Rhonda Hazelwood and husband Gary, Robin Bolton, Jodye Tipton and husband Chris, Thomas Ledford and wife Amanda, and Nicole Vanhoy; his grandchildren: Lexi Wilson and husband Dan, Whitney Blevins and husband Brandon, Nathan Bishop, Chrisann Tipton, Hannah Bolton and Caroline Tipton; and his great grandchildren: Lanie Wilson and Brycen and Colby Blevins.
Friends are welcome to sign the guest register book and pay their respects from 2:00 PM until 5:00 PM on Wednesday, March 3, 2021 at Tetrick Funeral Home, Elizabethton (the family will not be present).
The family will have a private memorial service.
An open graveside service will be conducted at 2:00 PM on Thursday, March 4, 2021 at Happy Valley Memorial Park with Reverend Nathan Jennings, officiating. Active pallbearers will be Thomas Ledford, Allen Rasnick, Gary Hazelwood, Chris Tipton, Nathan Bishop and Brandon Blevins.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to First Free Will Baptist Church, 706 1st Street, Elizabethton, Tennessee 37643 in memory of Jerry Vanhoy.
Our staff is committed to taking care of our guests and families that we serve. Please understand we will be following the State’s COVID guidelines. We also ask all guests and family members attending calling hours and services to please bring and wear a mask.
Online condolences may be shared with the family on our website, www.tetrickfuneralhome.com, Tetrick Funeral Home, Elizabethton is honored to serve the Vanhoy family. Office 423-542-2232, service information line, 423-543-4917.