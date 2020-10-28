ELIZABETHTON - Jerry Robinson Peters, 83, Elizabethton, went to be with the Lord Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at his residence. A native of Carter County, he was a son of the late Paul H. & Ethel Taylor Peters. He was a graduate of Unaka High School. Jerry was retired from Kennametal, Johnson City. He retired in 2002. Jerry’s passion was worshiping his Lord and Fellow-shipping with those at New Liberty Free Will Baptist Church. His other passion was raising chickens for the hope of having the hardest eggs around. Jerry passed these eggs each year to his grandchildren and great grandchildren to participate in the tradition of the Peter’s Hollow Egg Fight. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife: Vesta Ann Peters, three brothers: Earnest, Leonard & Lanny; two sisters: Geraldine “Dean” and Gail; a son Anthony “Tony” Peters
Survivors include his daughter: Starr Peters and Jeff Webb of Elizabethton, His son: Jeff Peters & wife Kitty, Shady Valley, Tn., daughter-in-law: Tammy Peters, brother: Dahl Peters. Step Children: Libby and Ron Fowler, Judy “Durall, Steve and Sheri Blevins. He is survived by several grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Graveside Service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Thursday, October 29, 2020 in the Blevins Cemetery(Stoney Creek) with the Rev. Ray Colbaugh, officiating. Active Pallbearers who are requested to assemble at the funeral home at 10:30 a.m. Thursday will be: Jeff Peters, Kris Richardson, Jeff Webb, Matthew Baird, Rob Rogers, Matthew Peters and Seth Henry. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in memory of Jerry to the New Liberty Free Will Baptist Church, 107 Peters Hollow Road, Elizabethton, Tn. 37643. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, everyone is required to wear a mask and practice social distancing. Condolences may be sent to the family at our web-site www.memorialfcelizabethton.com.
Memorial Funeral Chapel is serving the Peters’ family