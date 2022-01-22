Jerry Ray Smith, age 72, born June 6, 1949. Beloved husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather went home to be with Jesus on January 19, 2022 at Johnson City Medical Center after a lengthy illness.
Jerry was a member of Piney Grove Freewill Baptist Church. He was a lifelong resident of Washington County and owner and operator of Jerry’s Barber & Style Shop in Johnson City for many years. Jerry greatly enjoyed his work and the friends and customers he made over the years. He will be greatly missed by all.
Survivors include his wife of fifty-three years, Helen Godsey Smith; sons, Daniel Ray Smith and John Allen Smith; grand-children, Matthew C. L. Smith and wife Whitney, Olivia Smith, Emma Smith, Nancy Smith; great-grandchildren, Carson Smith, Ashton Smith, Adeline Smith; brothers, Vernon Smith and wife Kathy, George Smith; sister, Linda Carver; sisters-in-law, Carol Griffin and husband Wade, Linda Godsey, Kathy Humphrey, Sara Smith, Mary Ellen Marshall; brothers-in-law, George Godsey, Jr., Chris Godsey and wife Michelle; Several nieces and nephews.
The family of Jerry Ray Smith will receive friends from 4 to 6pm Monday, January 24, 2022, in the Tetrick Funeral Services Chapel. The funeral service will follow at 6pm with Rev. Richard Smith and Pastor Dexter Brummit officiating. The graveside committal service will be conducted at 11am, Tuesday, January 25, 2022 at Roselawn Memorial Gardens. Active pallbearers will be Matt Smith, David Humphrey, Jason Humphrey, Eric Griffin, Grant Coffey and Jackson Coffey. Honorary pallbearers will be Wade Griffin, Vernon Smith, George Smith, Kurt Young and Howard Ray.
Memories and condolences may be shared at www.tetrickfuneralhome.com. Tetrick Funeral Services 3001 Peoples Street Johnson City, TN 37604 (423-610-7171) is honored to serve the Smith Family.