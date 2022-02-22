FALL BRANCH - Jerry Price, 78, of Fall Branch, went to be with the Lord on Monday, February 21, 2022, at his home. Jerry was a 1961 graduate of Fall Branch High School and was a lifelong resident of the area. He was a car salesman for over 50 years and loved driving and showing his 1957 Chevy Bel Air. Jerry was a lifetime member of Fall Branch United Methodist Church and an associate member of Fairview United Methodist Church. He loved his family, watching his grandchildren and great-grandchildren grow up and participate in sports, loved mowing, cooking for others, and especially loved watching Gunsmoke.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Conley and Faun Price; and brother, Wayne Price.
Jerry is survived by his wife of 58 years, Carol Price; daughter, Frankie York and David Cavin; son, DeWayne Price and wife Kelly; three grandchildren, Nick York and wife Rachel; Lacie Lowe and husband Clint, Madison Smith and fiancé Will Greene; three great-grandchildren, Tinlee, Rylee, and Maylee; two sisters, Sandra Hite and Danilla Burnette and husband Joe; special cousin, Marilyn Stevens; and several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 12 to 2 p.m. on Friday, February 25, 2022, at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Fall Branch. The funeral service will follow at 2 p.m. with Pastor Randall Emmert officiating.
Burial will follow at Fall Branch United Methodist Church Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Clint Lowe, Will Greene, David Cavin, Larry Estepp, Joe Carr, and Jimmy Ward. Honorary pallbearers will be David Maltsburger, David Alvis, Gene Tunnell, Nick York, Randy Ferguson, and Eddie Ferguson.
Please visit www.hamlettdobson.com to leave an online condolence for the family.